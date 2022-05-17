Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Apple delays its 3-day work-from-office plan indefinitely

Apple delays its 3-day work-from-office plan indefinitely

Apple, based in Cupertino, California, declined to comment.
1 min read . 10:25 PM ISTLivemint

  • However, the company is still expecting workers to come to the office two days per week.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Apple Inc has now indefinitely delayed its plan that would require employees to work from the office three days a week, a Bloomberg report cited. This comes amid the surge in COVID cases. 

Apple Inc has now indefinitely delayed its plan that would require employees to work from the office three days a week, a Bloomberg report cited. This comes amid the surge in COVID cases. 

In March, Bloomberg, citing an internal memo, had reported that after April 11, staff at Apple would be required to work twice a week from office, and from May 23 would have to work from office at least three days a week.

In March, Bloomberg, citing an internal memo, had reported that after April 11, staff at Apple would be required to work twice a week from office, and from May 23 would have to work from office at least three days a week.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The company did not, however, immediately respond to the request for comment.

 