Apple delays office return by at least a month as Covid spikes

In the tech industry, many workers have come to view remote work as a coveted perk. Several Silicon Valley companies have been bringing workers back to the office only slowly. Facebook Inc. has said it will drastically expand the number of employees who can work remotely even after the pandemic — although their salaries may be adjusted based on their location. And Alphabet Inc.’s Google recently introduced a more permissive return-to-work policy that allows for staff to work from different locations or entirely from home.