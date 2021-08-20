Apple delays office return to at least January after covid surge

The company told staff it would confirm the re-opening timeline one month before employees are required to return to the office. Apple had previously aimed to require all staff to return to corporate offices by early September before delaying that until October. When employees are required to return, they will be expected to work at the office at least three days a week -- Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays -- with remote work on Wednesday and Friday available.

