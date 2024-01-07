Apple dominates smartwatches but faces challenges

Smartwatches might still have some juice. IDC expects the share of smartwatches in wearables to increase from 32% now to 34% by 2027, with average annual growth of 6.3%. However, Apple will have to face its small rivals climbing the value chain. Last October, the research director of the wearables team at IDC noted that many small players driving growth are focused on specific geographies such as China and India. "Looking ahead, it isn't too hard to imagine some of these brands being mentioned in the same breath as the world's most popular ones," he wrote.