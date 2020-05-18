Apple explains plans to safely restart operations at its retail stores

"In China, and later around the world, we were one of the first companies to close our stores. In Greater China, we saw the importance of swift action -- and the critical importance of social distance -- to slow the virus' spread. And, as time has gone on, we've continued to refine and expand our in-store health and safety measures, which have proven so effective in places like Greater China, where our stores have been safely open for months," the company's official website quoted O'Brien as saying.