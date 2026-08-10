Apple explores Chinese memory chips from CXMT for iPhones, MacBooks amid global shortage

Apple is exploring memory chips from Chinese manufacturer ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) as it looks for ways to deal with a global shortage of memory chips fuelled by the artificial intelligence boom, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal.

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The chips are being evaluated for several Apple products, including iPhones and MacBooks. Initial discussions between Apple and CXMT have focused on supplying components for devices sold in China. However, any potential deal would require explicit approval from the White House.

Surging demand for AI hardware has pushed memory prices sharply higher, forcing Apple to increase retail prices on its devices worldwide. Sourcing components from Chinese suppliers could offer crucial relief to the iPhone maker as it attempts to mitigate these compounding supply chain pressures.

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Apple explores CXMT chips amid memory shortage Other major PC manufacturers, including HP and Acer, have already integrated CXMT memory chips into devices destined for markets outside the United States to buffer against the broader shortage, as previously noted by Nikkei Asia.

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CXMT recently went public on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, becoming mainland China's most valuable listed corporation with a market capitalisation of roughly $520 billion.

However, regulatory hurdles remain significant. U.S. export controls prohibit domestic companies from sharing proprietary technical information or detailed product specifications with CXMT. Because custom chip development relies heavily on this two-way communication, Apple is effectively prevented from ordering bespoke hardware.

Beyond legal compliance, Apple must also navigate severe political risk. Seeking political coverage from the Trump administration could help the company avoid intense backlash in Washington over its reliance on Chinese semiconductor suppliers.

American lawmakers have raised alarm over potential deals between leading U.S. firms and CXMT.

Industry analysts contend that such partnerships grant the Chinese producer access to American expertise and capital, potentially accelerating Beijing's military modernisation while undercutting domestic rivals like Micron Technology, which is currently expanding facilities in New York and Idaho. Furthermore, the U.S. Department of Defence has placed CXMT on its list of Chinese military-linked entities, according to WSJ.

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Adopting standard, off-the-shelf CXMT chips presents engineering hurdles for Apple, which historically customises hardware to optimise performance. Relying on generic parts may require structural redesigns of internal device architecture. Industry experts also point out that CXMT’s technology continues to lag behind global rivals, largely due to international restrictions limiting its access to advanced lithography equipment.

Even if Apple secures political approval, CXMT cannot resolve the shortage overnight. The Chinese supplier has already maxed out its manufacturing capacity for the year, leaving minimal room to accommodate new international customers. Meanwhile, HP and Acer have secured small shipments and are attempting to lock in additional allocation for next year.

Surprisingly, CXMT’s components are not inexpensive. Tight supply and elevated production costs have forced the company to price its chips at parity with—and occasionally higher than—established competitors like Micron, SK Hynix, and Samsung Electronics.

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These rising component costs are already dampening global consumer demand. Counterpoint Research reports that second-quarter shipments fell 4% for personal computers and 11% for smartphones year over year.

Despite these headwinds, CXMT remains the world's fastest-growing DRAM supplier, commanding 7% of the global market by revenue. Second-quarter revenue surged over eightfold compared to the previous year, boosted by price hikes, production expansion, and overwhelming demand. Still, CXMT continues to prioritise domestic tech firms such as ByteDance, Tencent, and Xiaomi as they expand their AI ecosystems, while the chipmaker plans to more than double its total production capacity by 2028 through new fabrication facilities.