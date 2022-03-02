Apple, Exxon, Ford, others retreat from Russia; VW warns of disruption

Volkswagen, meanwhile, said it may shutter its flagship German plant later this month because it can’t get parts from suppliers in war-torn Ukraine. Volkswagen had previously idled production at its plant in Zwickau, Germany, its most important factory for producing electric cars, including the ID.4 that is exported to the U.S. Supplies of wiring harnesses—a kit containing wires, connectors and terminals to connect a car’s components—have been interrupted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}