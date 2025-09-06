Apple eyes strategic partnerships with South Korean firms to drive innovation: Company official

Seoul [South Korea], : US tech giant Apple Inc. is seeking deeper collaboration with South Korean companies to foster innovation across multiple sectors, according to Sarah Chandler, the company's Vice President of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation.

Reported by Pulse, the English service of Maeil Business Newspaper Korea, Chandler, in an interview with the news platform, said that South Korea is not only a key partner in Apple Inc.'s global supply chain but also in its sustainable strategy, including carbon neutrality.

The Apple official also said that the company will make every effort to reduce carbon emissions across the global supply chain to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030.

Apple has declared carbon neutrality across its entire supply chain, including its partners, in 2020.

Carbon neutrality means achieving a balance between the amount of carbon dioxide emitted into the atmosphere and the amount removed or offset, so that the net carbon emissions equal zero.

She said that Apple's stores, offices, and data centers are already running on 100 per cent renewable energy. She stressed that the majority of emissions come from manufacturing, transportation, and recycling areas that require close cooperation with suppliers.

She further added that Korean partners are not only transitioning to renewable energy with Apple, but also raising industry-wide standards, noting Apple's long-standing relationships with over 200 Korean companies, mainly in semiconductors and displays.

These suppliers account for nearly 30 per cent of Apple's global procurement, with business exceeding USD 100 billion over the past five years.

Chandler also emphasised Apple's leadership in addressing fluorinated greenhouse gases potent emissions from semiconductor and display manufacturing, with global warming potential up to 20,000 times greater than CO₂.

Apple has committed to reducing F-GHG emissions by 90 per cent, and Chandler confirmed that all Korean partners have joined the pledge by adopting advanced equipment, process optimisation, and alternative gases.

In the age of AI, Chandler said, energy efficiency remains crucial. Apple Intelligence emphasises on-device processing over server dependence, and all Apple data centres operate on renewable energy.

Apple's eco-friendly approach isn't just about protecting the planet it also delivers financial returns, Chandler added.

Since 2015, the company has cut emissions by 60 per cent while increasing revenue by more than 60 per cent, showing that sustainability and business growth can go hand-in-hand, Chandler added, reported by the Pulse.