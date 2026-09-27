Apple faces $5.7 billion hit over tech that makes iPhones ‘tap’ back - All you need to know

Apple faces a potential $5.7 billion bill after a federal jury in San Diego found that the company infringed two patents covering haptic technology used to create the vibrations that let users physically feel responses from devices such as iPhones and Apple Watches.

The verdict, delivered Friday, came after a five-and-a-half-year legal battle involving Taction Technology, which sued Apple in 2021 over technology at the heart of its devices' tactile feedback. The jury awarded Taction more than $5.7 billion in damages.

Apple, however, disputed the verdict and said it plans to appeal, arguing that its Taptic Engine technology is fundamentally different from Taction's patented inventions.

Apple-Taction patent dispute centres on iPhone Taptic Engine The case focused on two US patents, Nos. 10,659,885 and 10,820,117. Both cover vibration-based tactile transducer technology, which enables electronic devices to provide physical feedback when users interact with them.

Taction alleged that Apple's Taptic Engine, which is incorporated into iPhones and Apple Watches, used technology covered by its patents without a licence or authorisation.

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The company filed the lawsuit in the US District Court for the Southern District of California in 2021, accusing Apple of capitalising on Taction's work through the sale of devices that allegedly incorporated its vibration technology.

Apple initially secured a dismissal of the case in 2023. The Federal Circuit later revived the dispute, allowing the patent claims to proceed to trial.

What is Taction Technology? Taction Technology is a technology company focused on haptic and tactile feedback systems, which allow electronic devices to communicate information through physical sensations such as vibrations.

The company develops and commercialises technology designed to make digital interactions more responsive through touch. Its patent dispute with Apple centres on two inventions related to vibration-based tactile transducers.

Apple rejects $5.7 billion patent damages award Apple said the jury's decision and the damages were not supported by the evidence presented at trial.

“While we thank the jury for their consideration, we strongly disagree with today’s verdict and the damages awarded, which are entirely unsupported by the facts,” Apple told CNBC in a statement.

"Apple’s Taptic Engine is fundamentally different from Taction’s technology, which Taction’s own testing of Apple’s products confirmed during trial. Apple does not use Taction’s technology, and we will appeal.”

Taction welcomed the decision, describing it as a vindication of its patent rights after years of litigation.

“We’re happy the jury found for Taction and vindicated its patent rights,” the company’s lead counsel, Lance Yang, partner at Quinn Emanuel, told CNBC. “Taction waited five and a half years for this case to get to trial, so it was a long time coming.”

What the Apple haptics patent case means for iPhones Haptic technology is designed to give users a physical sensation in response to an action on a device. In Apple's products, the Taptic Engine produces precise vibrations that can make interactions feel more like physical clicks, taps or other forms of feedback.

Taction's lawsuit argued that the technology inside Apple's devices overlapped with inventions protected by its two patents.

The dispute therefore centred on a component that users typically experience without seeing it. The haptic feedback generated by smartphones and watches can signal an interaction, notification or other event through vibration.

Jury reaches verdict after two days of deliberation The trial began on September 14, with seven jurors hearing arguments over Apple's alleged infringement of the two patents.

After the proceedings ended, the jury deliberated for two days before returning to court at 1:15 p.m. PT on Friday to deliver its verdict in favour of Taction.

The jury found Apple liable for infringement but did not determine that the infringement was willful.