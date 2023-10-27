Apple Faces Potential Watch Import Ban After Federal Trade Ruling

The tech giant can petition the Biden administration or look to other options after a ruling it violated patents related to blood-oxygen sensor.

A U.S. federal trade agency on Thursday found that Apple violated the patent of a rival tech company, a ruling that could lead to an import ban for certain models of the company’s smartwatch. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The case revolves around medical technology company Masimo, which alleged in a 2021 complaint to the U.S. International Trade Commission that Apple violated its patents related to measuring blood-oxygen levels. Apple has included a sensor, called a pulse oximeter, in most new models of the Apple Watch since 2020.

The commission found that Apple was in violation of U.S. trade law and issued a limited exclusion order on certain Apple Watches, banning their import into the U.S. The Biden administration has 60 days to overrule the trade commission’s decision. If the administration declines, Apple could appeal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

There are several possible ways Apple could avoid a ban. The company also has the option to make changes to the Apple Watch—potentially in the software—that could avoid using the contested technology.

Apple could also seek to settle with Masimo. The two have been engaged in an ugly legal battle for the past few years, where Masimo has alleged that Apple stole its technology and poached its employees in order to launch a competing feature in the Apple Watch.

The relationship between Masimo and Apple began in 2013 when the two began exploring a partnership. Apple discussed potentially integrating Masimo’s technology into Apple products. The conversations between the two companies never ended up progressing. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At a later trial, it was revealed that Apple executives internally pitched the idea of buying Masimo and making the company’s chief executive officer, Joe Kiani, vice president of medical technologies at Apple, according to court documents. But Apple decided against it because “acquisitions of this size aren’t our style," an email reads. Masimo at the time of the talks was valued at more than $1 billion. Instead, Apple began hiring Masimo engineers and working on building the technology itself, Masimo said.

An Apple spokeswoman said that Masimo was one of many medical technology companies it met with at that time. Apple opted to not work with Masimo because it viewed the company as more focused on clinical and medical applications rather than on consumers, the spokeswoman said.

Write to Aaron Tilley at aaron.tilley@wsj.com {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

