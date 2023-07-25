Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Companies / News/  Apple faces 8,233-crore lawsuit; here's why 1,500 app developers are suing the company

Apple faces 8,233-crore lawsuit; here's why 1,500 app developers are suing the company

1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:49 AM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Apple is facing a 8,233-crore class-action lawsuit filed by over 1,500 app developers.

FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar//File Photo

Apple, on July 25, faced a massive £785-million ( 8,233 crore) class action lawsuit initiated by over 1,500 app developers in the UK regarding its App Store fees.

Apple, on July 25, faced a massive £785-million ( 8,233 crore) class action lawsuit initiated by over 1,500 app developers in the UK regarding its App Store fees.

Apple's services division, which encompasses the App Store, has experienced substantial revenue growth in recent years, reaching approximately $20 billion ( 1.63 lakh crore) per quarter.

Apple's services division, which encompasses the App Store, has experienced substantial revenue growth in recent years, reaching approximately $20 billion ( 1.63 lakh crore) per quarter.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

However, the fees charged by Apple, ranging from 15% to 30%, to certain app makers for using their in-app payment system, have drawn criticism from app developers and become a focal point for antitrust regulators in various nations.

Also Read: Apple to produce 85 million iPhone 15 units amid global economic turmoil; will hike prices for Pro models

The majority (85%) of developers utilising the App Store are not required to pay any commission, said Apple while justifying its stance. Moreover, the company contends that its platform facilitates European developers in accessing markets and customers in 175 countries around the globe.

In the UK, the legal action filed at the Competition Appeal Tribunal is led by Sean Ennis, a professor affiliated with the Centre for Competition Policy at the University of East Anglia, who also served as an economist at the OECD. He represents a group of 1,566 app developers in the lawsuit. He is being advised by law firm Geradin Partners.

Also Read: Apple retail stores to soon support home delivery service: What it means for users

"Apple's charges to app developers are excessive, and only possible due to its monopoly on the distribution of apps onto iPhones and iPads," Reuters quoted Ennis as saying in a statement.

“The charges are unfair in their own right and constitute abusive pricing. They harm app developers and also app buyers."

The UK Competition and Market Authority (CMA) initiated an investigation in November to examine the market dominance of Apple and Google's mobile browsers within the cloud sector.

(With Reuters inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:51 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.