Apple faces UK antitrust probe over App Store rules

The U.K.’s new investigation covers similar ground to a set of probes that the European Union opened into Apple’s App Store policies last June, while the U.K. was still transitioning out of the bloc. The EU case could involve some of Apple’s conduct in the U.K. through the end of 2020, and the CMA on Thursday said that it is coordinating its investigation with the European Commission, the EU’s top competition enforcer, as well as with other antitrust agencies around the world.