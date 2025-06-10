Apple fails to clear a low bar on AI

That means an AI-powered Siri might not be hitting the market until late 2026, or two years after the rival Google Assistant got its first major AI overhaul. And Apple is running well behind peers in AI in other ways too, due in large part to a difference in business models. Microsoft, Alphabet’s Google, Amazon and Meta Platforms can distribute AI through their massive global networks that were already designed to deliver their core business services. Apple has to distribute AI through its devices, which still account for three-quarters of its annual revenue.