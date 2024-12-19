Apple faults Meta for interoperability requests
SummaryApple called out Meta Platforms for seeking access to software tools that it said could compromise user privacy, a criticism that comes as the European Union advances efforts to force the iPhone maker to give developers greater access to its technology.
