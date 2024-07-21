Apple founder Steve Jobs on Microsoft: ‘No taste, don’t think of original ideas, third-rate products…’ | Old video

Apple founder Steve Jobs on Microsoft: A clip of Apple founder Steve Jobs' view on Microsoft is doing the rounds on social media platforms as CrowdStrike's recent software update error led to worldwide outage of MS Windows-run systems.

In the old news clip posted on social media site X (formerly known as Twitter), Jobs said Microsoft had “no taste”, adding that they lack originality and “don't bring much culture” in their products.

“The only problem with Microsoft is they just have no taste. They have absolutely no taste. And what that means is — I don't mean that in a small way, I mean that in a big way, in the sense that… they don't think of original ideas and they don't bring much culture into their product,” Jobs said.

He also took a jab at the tech major's “third-rate products”, but pre-faced that it did “earned their success”.

“And you say, well, why is that important? Well, proportionally-spaced fonts come from typesetting and beautiful books — that's where one gets the idea. If it weren't for the Mac, they would never have that in their products. And so, I guess, I am saddened — not by Microsoft's success — I have no problem with their success. They've earned their success, for the most part. I have a problem with the fact that they just make really third-rate products,” Jobs added.

‘Blue Screen of Death’ A severe outage at Microsoft's cloud service Azure on July 19, caused by an update from cyber security firm CrowdStrike, wreaked global havoc as the outage caused devices using the Windows operating systems to crash.

Millions of users, including sensitive sector workers such as healthcare professionals, air traffic personnel and bankers faced hours of the so-called ‘blue screen of death’ on their systems as the faulty update interrupted regular work.

The outage led to companies shifting to manual processes and also cancelling services in some cases, with things seemingly veering towards normal by the end of the day.

To address the issue, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz took to X to assure affected users that the company was “actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts”.