Apple, Google come under fire at Senate antitrust hearing
- Lawmakers, mobile app companies take aim at tech giants’ power over their smartphone ecosystems
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lawmakers and mobile app companies took aim at Apple Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google in a hearing Thursday focused on competition concerns about the companies’ power over their smartphone ecosystems.
The hearing marked an escalation of lawmakers’ antitrust scrutiny on smartphone makers, and particularly Apple.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.