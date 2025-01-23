Apple, Google mobile ecosystems face UK probe under new tech rules
The U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority is investigating mobile ecosystems controlled by Apple and Alphabet’s Google to work out if they need to obey a strict new law governing digital competition.
