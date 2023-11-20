Apple had better watch its back in China

Huawei’s sales plummeted after the U.S. imposed sanctions restricting its access to advanced chips in 2019. But it seems to have leapfrogged those roadblocks with the surprise launch of the Mate 60 Pro, a smartphone with 5G capabilities, in August. Xiaomi has also done well of late, with sales growing 33% year-over-year in the same four-week period of October. Apple’s sales, meanwhile, were down by a single-digit percentage, according to Counterpoint.