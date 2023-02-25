Apple has a ‘rare’ gift for employees on 10-year work anniversaries…
The company gives such workers a square slab of aluminum - the same material used to make its products - a polishing cloth and a signed note from CEO Tim Cook.
In an era of frequent job changes and self employment, Apple honours employees with an unique gift on their 10 year work anniversary. Going by a recently posted unboxing video, the company gives such workers a square slab of aluminum - the same material used to make its products - a polishing cloth and a signed note from CEO Tim Cook.
