Apple has a ‘rare’ gift for employees on 10-year work anniversaries…

In an era of frequent job changes and self employment, Apple honours employees with an unique gift on their 10 year work anniversary. Going by a recently posted unboxing video, the company gives such workers a square slab of aluminum - the same material used to make its products - a polishing cloth and a signed note from CEO Tim Cook.

A video posted on the ‘DongleBookPro’ YouTube channel indicates that the unusual ‘product’ comes packaged in a white box reminiscent of many other Apple products.

“Congratulations on reaching this milestone moment. The work you've done, the challenges you've met and the breakthroughs you've made possible — they all add up to a profound and lasting contribution to Apple's mission to change the world for the better. On behalf of everyone at Apple, thank you for all you bring to our journey together," reads the signed note within.

The heavy block within bears the Apple insignia and comes with an Apple polishing cloth. The latter is an official product that currently retails for ₹1900 in India.

Over the years, Apple has created several different ways to commemorate 10 year anniversaries. Prior to this, the company had conferred eligible employees with a crystal award of sorts with its well-known logo carved out from the middle of the block. According to reports, the company had switched to the new (and heavier) aluminum design some time around 2020 or 2021.

The unboxing video and the commemorative gift appears to have left netizens divided. While some dubbed it a ‘beautiful’ gift for long term employees, others lamented its wholly decorative nature.

“Thanks for helping me make my next billion. Here's a piece of metal. If you're still with us in another decade you can get another one with some paint!" jibed one user.

“It's a beautiful gift and memorable because it is an original creation by the company itself," countered another.