Apple hires Tesla’s autopilot software director for car effort

Moore signaled in response that Musk’s statements didn’t “match engineering reality," according to a DMV memo summarizing the conversation. For many years, Musk has said he believes Tesla is close to releasing so-called Level 5 autonomy features, which would mean the cars can operate without human intervention. The current system, known as Level 2, requires drivers to keep their hands on the wheel.

