Apple shifts Mac mini production to US, deepens $600 billion investment amid Trump's manufacturing push

Apple Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook said on Tuesday (local time) that the Mac mini desktop computer will be produced in the United States later this year.

In a video posted on X, Tim Cook wrote, "As part of our $600B commitment, Mac mini will be produced in the US for the first time later this year!" He added that the company is accelerating progress further as it produces more artificial intelligence (AI) servers, along with opening an all-new Apple Advanced Manufacturing Center for hands-on training.

He said, "Apple is deeply committed to the future of American manufacturing, and we’re proud to significantly expand our footprint in Houston with the production of Mac mini starting later this year. We began shipping advanced AI servers from Houston ahead of schedule, and we’re excited to accelerate that work even further," Cook added.

Apple's expansion plan in Houston, Texas, is expected to create thousands of jobs and deepen the $600 billion commitment the company made in 2025.

The development comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has been aggressively pushing for bringing back factories and manufacturing to the US. After taking office for a second term in January 2025, Trump called for US-based companies to accelerate plans to boost manufacturing in the country.

Apple's American Manufacturing Program Cook's announcement is part of the company's previously announced commitment last year, which he discussed with Trump at the Oval Office. Since outlining that commitment, Apple said it has crossed several milestones under its American Manufacturing Program, according to a company release.

Exceeding its target, Apple procured over 20 billion US-made chips from 24 factories across 12 states, including those of partners such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), Broadcom, and Texas Instruments.

Additionally, GlobalWafers has commenced production at its new $4 billion bare silicon wafer facility in Sherman, Texas. Keeping in line with Apple's plans, the wafers produced there will be supplied to Apple’s US-based chipmaking partners, including TSMC and Texas Instruments.

In 2026, the company expects to purchase over 100 million advanced chips manufactured at TSMC's Arizona plant, marking a significant jump from the previous year. The tech giant also launched its Apple Manufacturing Academy in Detroit, which already provides hands-on training in AI, automation, and smart manufacturing to over 130 small and mid-sized manufacturers in the country.

Apple doubles down on Houston The tech giant said that the new production line of Mac mini will double the footprint at its Houston campus. In 2025, Apple started assembling advanced AI servers in Houston, with the logic boards being manufactured onsite and servers being deployed in the company's data centers across the country.

In addition to expanding production, the tech giant is putting resources into developing the workforce behind US manufacturing. The new 20,000-square-foot Advanced Manufacturing Center is set to open in Houston later this year and is currently being built. The facility will offer practical training in advanced manufacturing methods to students, supplier staff, and businesses across the country. Led by Apple specialists, the program will introduce participants to the same cutting-edge techniques used in the company’s own production processes, helping strengthen American manufacturing capabilities.