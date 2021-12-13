Apple Inc. is edging closer to a $3 trillion stock-market value for the first time ever.

The shares rose 1% to $181.30 in premarket trading Monday, which would put the company at $2.98 trillion if that price holds up in the regular session. Since the stock touched a low in early October, Apple’s value has increased by about $700 billion.

The iPhone maker’s share price has surged throughout 2021, leaving it up more than 200% since Covid first sent the world into lockdown early last year and underlined the centrality of technology for work, education, entertainment and keeping connected. These are all markets that Apple touches on deeply through its hardware, software and media services, and that has contributed to it becoming the first company in history to hit $3 trillion, just 16 months after it first crossed the $2 trillion mark.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics