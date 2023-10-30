Apple India net profit jumps 77% YoY to ₹2,230 crore in FY23, revenue rises by 48%
The net profit of Apple India jumped by 77% YoY to ₹2,230 crore in FY 2023 against ₹1,263 crore in FY'2022. The iPhone maker's net revenue increased by 48 percent to ₹49,322 crore in the previous financial year against ₹33,381 crore in the FY 21-22, reported PTI referring to data provided by business intelligence firm Tofler.