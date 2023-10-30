Apple India witnessed a significant rise in its net profit in previous financial year. The iPhone maker reported a 77% YoY rise in its net profit to ₹2,230 crore in fiscal year 2022-23

The net profit of Apple India jumped by 77% YoY to ₹2,230 crore in FY 2023 against ₹1,263 crore in FY'2022. The iPhone maker's net revenue increased by 48 percent to ₹49,322 crore in the previous financial year against ₹33,381 crore in the FY 21-22, reported PTI referring to data provided by business intelligence firm Tofler. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The company's total expenses for the fiscal were reported as ₹46,444 crore," Tofler said. The expenditure of the company in FY'2022 was about ₹31,693 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The year witnessed the launch of iconic Apple stores in Delhi and Mumbai India. In August, CEO Tim Cook said the company hit “record" revenue in India in the June quarter. With growing iPhone sales, India has emerged as a potential market for Apple to gain dominance. The company is projected to account for 7% of all smartphone sales in the country from July to December. This is a 5% higher price in the first half of 2023, reported Reuters citing data from market researcher Counterpoint.

The iPhone maker is expected to increase its presence in India's smartphone sales. India has been touted as the next big growth driver amid declining sales of its flagship device. It is also looking for other alternatives to China to establish its manufacturing operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The data also pointed out that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro will account for 25% of overall iPhone 15 shipments in India in the fourth quarter. This will be a 4% rise in what the previous generation top-range models accounted for a year earlier, reported news agency Reuters.

"The premium smartphone market in India has climbed tremendously from 0.8% of the total market in 2019 to 6.1% in the first half of 2023 and this is largely attributed to Apple's success," Nabila Popal, a research director at market intelligence firm IDC, said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple is one of the premium smartphone sellers in India. It is the largest phone maker in the segment for smartphones priced over $800 in India, with a 67% share in the first half, according to IDC data. Samsung accounted for 31% of the segment.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!