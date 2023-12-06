Apple informs suppliers it will source iPhone 16 batteries from India: Report
Apple has actively worked on diversifying its supply chain and relocating a significant portion of its production outside of China. In the next 4-5 years, the iPhone maker plans to scale up production in India by over five-fold to around ₹3.32 lakh crore, as per government sources.
Apple has told its parts suppliers that it wants to get batteries for the upcoming iPhone 16 from factories in India, as per a Financial Times report.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message