Apple Intelligence: A guide to Apple’s AI-in-everything strategy

Similar to other chatbots, you can now text with Siri. But unlike other chatbots, Siri has access to all your Apple stuff. When all of the promised updates arrive, it will be able to see what’s on your screen and work across apps. “Add this address to his contact card." “Text yesterday’s picnic photos to my mom." Things like this make total sense to a human but up until now have been out of Siri’s reach.