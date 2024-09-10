Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: CEO Tim Cook says, ‘Welcome to new era of…’

Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: US tech giant Apple on September 9 launched its flagship iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, Apple A18 chip and Apple Watch 10 devices during a special ‘glowtime’ event.
Soon after the launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to share a video highlight of the launched products.
“Welcome to the new era of iPhone! Built for Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 lineup delivers a powerful, personal, and private experience right at your fingertips. And with the new Camera Control, you’ll never miss a moment,” Cook wrote.
Apple unveiled an array of hardware — new products and upgraded features — at its Glow Time event on September 9. These included the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, the updated Apple Watch Ultra 2, and a revamped AirPods lineup, alongside some software updates on iOS 18.
The iPhone 16 lineup includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, all integrated with Apple Intelligence.
Apple introduced the AirPods 4, which come with several enhancements thanks to the new H2 chip. These earbuds offer superior audio quality with enhanced bass and treble, and feature Personalized Spatial Audio.
The Apple Watch Series 10 features a larger, brighter OLED display, now 40% brighter and 10% thinner and lighter.
