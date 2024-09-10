Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: CEO Tim Cook says, ‘Welcome to new era of…’

Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus: US tech giant Apple on September 9 launched its flagship iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, Apple A18 chip and Apple Watch 10 devices during a special ‘glowtime’ event.

Soon after the launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook took to social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), to share a video highlight of the launched products.

“Welcome to the new era of iPhone! Built for Apple Intelligence, the iPhone 16 lineup delivers a powerful, personal, and private experience right at your fingertips. And with the new Camera Control, you’ll never miss a moment,” Cook wrote.

Apple Special Glow Time Event Apple unveiled an array of hardware — new products and upgraded features — at its Glow Time event on September 9. These included the iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, the updated Apple Watch Ultra 2, and a revamped AirPods lineup, alongside some software updates on iOS 18.

iPhone 16 Series The iPhone 16 lineup includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, all integrated with Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus feature several upgrades, such as five new color options, a customizable Action Button, and a new Camera Control button.

Both models boast a 48MP main camera with pixel binning, a 12MP telephoto camera with 2X zoom, and an improved ultrawide camera with autofocus.

The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max come with larger displays—6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively—and are powered by the advanced A18 Pro chipset built on a 3-nanometre process.

The iPhone 16's 256GB version and 512GB version are priced at ₹ 89,900 and ₹ 1,09,900, respectively.

89,900 and 1,09,900, respectively. And the iPhone 16 Plus' 256GB and 512GB variants are priced at ₹ 99,900 and ₹ 1,19,900, respectively.

99,900 and 1,19,900, respectively. Both models will be available for pre-order on September 13 and officially on sale from September 20.

Apple AirPods Apple introduced the AirPods 4, which come with several enhancements thanks to the new H2 chip. These earbuds offer superior audio quality with enhanced bass and treble, and feature Personalized Spatial Audio.

The AirPods 4 are available in a compact USB-C case and are priced at $129, with a noise-cancelling version available for $179.

AirPods Max will be released in new hues—midnight, blue, purple, orange, and starlight—while retaining their price of $549.

Apple Watch Series 10 The Apple Watch Series 10 features a larger, brighter OLED display, now 40% brighter and 10% thinner and lighter.