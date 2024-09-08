Apple iPhone 16 launch tomorrow: Timing, when & where to watch special ‘glowtime’ event. Check details here

Apple iPhone 16 launch tomorrow: Apple Inc. will hold its ‘glowtime’ special event tomorrow on September 9 and the tech giant is expected to launch its new iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch Series 10.

Alongside the hardware announcements, Apple is expected to reveal the release dates for its upcoming software updates. These include iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and macOS Sequoia.

We bring you all the details to know — specs for the iPhone 16, timing of the event, and where to watch among other things.

When & Where to Watch The Apple ‘glowtime’ special event, will be held as usual at Apple Cupertino Park in California. It will kick off at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), with a global audience tuning in virtually.

You can watch the livestream of the event on Apple's website, the Apple YouTube channel, or via the Apple TV app.

What Devices Can We Expect? Apple Chief Tim Cook is likely to unveil four new iPhone devices at the Glowtime event on September 9, as per reports.

Which smartphones? The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Notably though, while Apple has kept its characteristic silence on the upcoming iPhone range, rumours and leaks have revealed close to most details about the to be launched devices.

What Price Can We Expect? Apple is expected to manufacture the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in India, according to a Bloomberg report. As such, most watchers are hoping for a price cut in the retail price of these devices in the country.

The local assembly of premium iPhone models could lead to a price reduction of up to 10 per cent for the new iPhone 16 Pro models.