Apple iPhone 16 launch tomorrow: Apple will hold its ‘glowtime’ special event on September 9, where the tech giant is expected to launch its new iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch Series 10, and software updates. Check the timing, where to watch and other details here.

Apple iPhone 16 launch tomorrow: Apple Inc. will hold its ‘glowtime’ special event tomorrow on September 9 and the tech giant is expected to launch its new iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch Series 10. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Alongside the hardware announcements, Apple is expected to reveal the release dates for its upcoming software updates. These include iOS 18, iPadOS 18, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and macOS Sequoia.

We bring you all the details to know — specs for the iPhone 16, timing of the event, and where to watch among other things. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When & Where to Watch The Apple ‘glowtime’ special event, will be held as usual at Apple Cupertino Park in California. It will kick off at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), with a global audience tuning in virtually.

You can watch the livestream of the event on Apple's website, the Apple YouTube channel, or via the Apple TV app.

What Devices Can We Expect? Apple Chief Tim Cook is likely to unveil four new iPhone devices at the Glowtime event on September 9, as per reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Which smartphones? The iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Notably though, while Apple has kept its characteristic silence on the upcoming iPhone range, rumours and leaks have revealed close to most details about the to be launched devices.

What Price Can We Expect? Apple is expected to manufacture the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max in India, according to a Bloomberg report. As such, most watchers are hoping for a price cut in the retail price of these devices in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The local assembly of premium iPhone models could lead to a price reduction of up to 10 per cent for the new iPhone 16 Pro models.

What Specs Can We Look Forward To? Larger display: The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to come with a larger 6.3-inch (up from 6.1-inch) and 6.9-inch (up from 6.7-inch) display than their predecessors.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to come with a larger 6.3-inch (up from 6.1-inch) and 6.9-inch (up from 6.7-inch) display than their predecessors. Thinner bezels: Apple is rumoured to be using a new Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology for the iPhone 16 Pro models, which could result in slimmer bezels compared to last year's Pro models.

Apple is rumoured to be using a new Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology for the iPhone 16 Pro models, which could result in slimmer bezels compared to last year's Pro models. Processor: Apple is expected to power the iPhone 16 Pro models with the A18 Pro chipsets. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 16 variants are likely to be powered by the A18 chipset (lower clock speed).

Apple is expected to power the iPhone 16 Pro models with the A18 Pro chipsets. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 16 variants are likely to be powered by the A18 chipset (lower clock speed). New Colour: The phones are expected to be available in a fresh palette of colors, including blue, green, pink, white, and black. Leaks also suggest that Apple could be looking to add a new brownish shade to the iPhone 16 Pro series, which could be called Desert Titanium. Other rumors suggest that there could be the addition of a Gold colour option this year.

The phones are expected to be available in a fresh palette of colors, including blue, green, pink, white, and black. Leaks also suggest that Apple could be looking to add a new brownish shade to the iPhone 16 Pro series, which could be called Desert Titanium. Other rumors suggest that there could be the addition of a Gold colour option this year. Camera: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to feature an improved 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera. It will likely retain the tetraprism telephoto lens of predecessor iPhone 15 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to feature an improved 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera. It will likely retain the tetraprism telephoto lens of predecessor iPhone 15 Pro Max. Battery: The device could be powered by a 4,676mAh battery.

The device could be powered by a 4,676mAh battery. Storage: The iPhone 16 Pro Max is likely to start with a base storage of 256GB and ditch the 128GB variant similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.