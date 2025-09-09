Amid iPhone 17 series launch, how US tariffs, Trump's ‘Make in US’ demand could jack Apple phone prices to ₹3 lakh

Tech and electronics major Apple Inc. is set to launch its latest iPhone series 17 later today, along with a few accessories such as the AirPods Pro 3 and the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

However, there is another aspect looming. Notably, Apple's production line is largely based in China, and with Trump's tariff offensive, it leaned heavily on its India facilities to pick up demand. But that could change.

United States President Donald Trump's is insistent that manufacturers start producing in the US, instead of China or India. For customers especially, this could mean anything from 40-50 per cent hike in cost to doubling and tripling of prices!

Trump administration pressure for US made According to an AP report, both Trump and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick have repeated, what analysts feel is an “unrealistic demand”. Why? For one, it would take years to pull off, and even if achieved, the cost of a full US made iPhone “would result in a doubling, or even a tripling, of the iPhone's current average price of about $1,000”.

In terms of pricing, at present, the rumour mill is churning numbers closer to previous releases, with base variant at $799 ( ₹79,900), and price hikes between $50-100 estimated for the Air, Pro and Pro Max models, up to $1,249 (approximately ₹1,45,000).

But, tech analysts have warned that a “full” US made iPhone could triple prices to $3,500 (around ₹3.1 lakh), CNN reported. Further, CNBC cited a Bank of America Securities official to note that the cost of labour difference between China and the US is dear — $40 ( ₹3,500) per unit in China vs $200 ( ₹17,219) per unit in the US — which could inflate the final cost of a US made iPhone.

Tariff impact on iPhone prices: How steep can it get? But, US manufacturing is still a long way away. The tariff impact on cost is still closer. According to a Reuters report, citing Rosenblatt Securities' estimates, if Apple chooses to pass down the tariffs to customers, the prices of all its models could jump by at least 43 per cent.

For the base model that would be a jump from $799 to $1,142 (approx ₹1,45,000); while the other models increase up to $2,300 (around ₹2 lakh) from $1,249.

Notably, at the recent launch of its new Pixel smartphone, Google did not increase prices. All eyes will thus be on the launch event today to see what route Apple takes.