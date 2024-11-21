Apple iPhone maker Foxconn’s recruiters nix bar on married woman after outrage

Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn has revised its hiring criteria in India, directing its headhunters to remove conditions related to marital status from job advertisements. The updates follow media scrutiny and government investigations into discriminatory practices at the Taiwanese company's Sriperumbudur iPhone plant near Chennai.

The revised job postings remove previous discriminatory criteria that excluded married women from assembly-line positions. Recruitment agents have been told to standardise ads using Foxconn-approved templates and avoid mentioning the company’s name, Reuters reported.

An investigation by Reuters revealed that some recruitment ads excluded married women from applying for assembly-line jobs, violating Foxconn and Apple’s anti-discrimination policies. During peak production periods, however, these restrictions were reportedly relaxed, per the Reuters report.

One recruitment agent, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Foxconn HR executives warned them against using the company’s name in future ads.

“They told us not to mention marital status, age, or gender. Our contracts would be terminated if we didn’t comply,” the agent said, as quoted by Reuters.

New job advertisements, reviewed by Reuters in October, align with these directives. The updated ads, which describe benefits such as air-conditioned workplaces and free accommodation, omit Foxconn’s name and any criteria related to gender or marital status, the report added.

In response to the allegations, the Indian government launched federal and state-level investigations into Foxconn’s hiring practices. Labour officials visited the plant in July and interviewed company executives. However, neither the federal government nor Tamil Nadu’s state officials disclosed the findings of their investigations.

Foxconn and Apple declined to comment Foxconn and Apple declined to comment on the changes in the job ads. While Foxconn has previously stated that it employs married women in India, it remains unclear whether the revised advertising practices indicate a broader shift in its hiring policies.

Dilip Cherian, co-founder of Indian PR firm Perfect Relations, remarked that the media scrutiny had forced Foxconn to act. “Whether this represents a genuine policy change or a legal adjustment to avoid criticism remains to be seen,” Cherian said, as quoted by Reuters.

Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, during his visit to India in August, emphasised the contributions of married women to the company’s efforts. He also met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss investment plans, highlighting Foxconn’s continued focus on India as a key market, the report added.