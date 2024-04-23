Apple iPhone sales slump in China amid Huawei’s comeback
SummaryApple’s smartphone sales in the world’s largest smartphone market dropped sharply, placing the company third overall behind local rivals, Vivo and Honor.
Apple’s smartphone sales in China dropped sharply in the first quarter, hurt by the popularity of local rivals and the return of Huawei Technologies to the high-end segment, data from a closely followed research firm showed.
