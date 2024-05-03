Apple is Buffett’s best investment. It’s also now one of his riskiest.
Gregory Zuckerman , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 03 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST
SummaryThe legendary investor and his longtime partner, Charlie Munger, changed their stripes for a tech stock. Now, the size of the stake is worrying some Berkshire shareholders.
Apple is Warren Buffett’s greatest investment. It has also become one of his riskiest.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less