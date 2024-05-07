Apple is developing AI chips for data centers, seeking edge in arms race
SummaryThe company is leaning on its long history of chip development in the effort, code-named Project ACDC.
Apple has been working on its own chip designed to run artificial intelligence software in data center servers, a move that has the potential to provide the company with a key advantage in the AI