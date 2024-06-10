Apple is under pressure to deliver on AI at Monday’s WWDC event

At its Worldwide Developers Conference, which begins at 1 p.m. ET and will run throughout the week, the company is expected to announce a raft of new AI features. Those include message-writing assistance, photo editing and text summarization, as well as a boost in capabilities for voice assistant Siri. Apple is also expected to strike one or more partnerships for more advanced AI capabilities, such as with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, according to people familiar with the matter.