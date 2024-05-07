Apple is working on its own AI chip for data centers: Report
Apple Inc. has been developing a homegrown chip to run artificial intelligence tools in data centres, though it’s unclear if the semiconductor will ever be deployed, the Wall Street Journal reported.
