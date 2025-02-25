Apple joins slew of companies touting more US jobs. How Much is new?

If Apple adds 20,000 jobs over the next four years, it would mark an acceleration in hiring. The company has added an average of about 19,000 U.S. workers every four years since 2013, but that figure is skewed by dramatic growth in 2012. In 2023, the most recent year available, Apple reported reducing its U.S. workforce by just over 4,500 people—a sharp reversal from the year before, when it added about 9,760 employees in the U.S.