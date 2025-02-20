Apple keeps iPhone from going too downmarket

The newest iPhones pose a particular challenge in Apple’s trade-off between growth and profit. Apple has equipped the 16e to run its Apple Intelligence service, which requires additional processors. The phone is also the first to feature a new cellular modem that Apple designed in-house as part of a long-running effort to wean away its dependence on Qualcomm. That effort too cost a lot of money and time. Indeed, it has already taken longer than expected: Qualcomm itself once estimated that its chips would be out of most iPhone models by late 2023.