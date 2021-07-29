Apple kicks off US coporate high-grade bond sale in four parts

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple Inc. is tapping the U.S. investment-grade bond market with a new sale in as many as four parts, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, may yield 1.15 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Proceeds from the sale are set to be used for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases, dividend payments, funding for capital expenditures and acquisitions. S&P Global Ratings assigned a AA rating to the proposed bonds.

