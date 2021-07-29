Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Apple kicks off US coporate high-grade bond sale in four parts

Apple kicks off US coporate high-grade bond sale in four parts

Premium
Shoppers outside the Apple Inc. store in Berlin, Germany, on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
1 min read . 08:04 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, may yield 1.15 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private

Apple Inc. is tapping the U.S. investment-grade bond market with a new sale in as many as four parts, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Apple Inc. is tapping the U.S. investment-grade bond market with a new sale in as many as four parts, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, may yield 1.15 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, may yield 1.15 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Proceeds from the sale are set to be used for general corporate purposes, including share repurchases, dividend payments, funding for capital expenditures and acquisitions. S&P Global Ratings assigned a AA rating to the proposed bonds.

Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Bank of America Corp. are managing the sale, the person said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Not just Kerala, covid-19 flaring up in the Northeast as well

Premium

Here's why IndusInd Bank's net profit doubled in the Ju ...

Premium

In small town India, a shift underway from savings to i ...

Premium

Can Ajay Singh save SpiceJet a second time?

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!