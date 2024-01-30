Apple has been ranked as the top most valuable brand for this year, followed by Microsoft and Google at the second and third position, respectively, according to a report by Visual Capitalist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Based on the annual global ranking from Brand Finance, Visual Capitalist has released a list of the top most valuable brands in the world.

Together, the 100 most valuable brands in the world are worth more than $5 trillion, according to the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Brands play an important role in driving shareholder value, yet pinpointing how much a brand is worth can be challenging. Investments in brand could pay dividends for many decades, but because those financial benefits are fairly open to interpretation, most financial regulators don’t usually accept brand assets on balance sheets," said the report.

“To look at it another way, Apple is missing one of its most valuable assets on its financial reporting—a brand worth $516.6 billion. This visualisation ranks the top 100 brands by brand value, based on the annual global ranking from Brand Finance," it added.

The value of Apple’s brand ballooned by over $217 billion since last year’s ranking. While iPhone sales have plateaued, the company has been expanding its product lines from wearables to Apple TV, said the report. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Over 50% of people surveyed by Brand Finance said that their products were worth the price, even though it was expensive," it added. Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

On the other hand, Tesla’s brand value fell to $58.3 billion, dropping out of the top 10 brands since last year.

Brand value calculation A brand’s value was calculated by the degree that it generated profits for the company. Brand Finance analysed individual companies along with their subsidiaries, like in the case of Meta which owns Instagram and WhatsApp, said Visual Capitalist. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

List of 10 most valuable brands globally in 2024 1. Apple (from US)- $516.6 billion

2. Microsoft (from US)- $340.4 billion

3. Google (from US)- $333.4 billion {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Amazon (from US)- $308.9 billion

5. Samsung Group (from South Korea)- $99.4 billion

6. Walmart (from US)- $96.8 billion {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. TikTok' Douyin (from China)- $84.2 billion

8. Facebook (from US)- $75.7 billion

9. Deutsche Telekom (from Germany)- $73.3 billion {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10. ICBC (from China)- $71.8 billion

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!