Under the terms of the lease agreement, Apple is bound by a lock-in period of five years and will face a 15% increase in rent every three years. The company also has the option of renewing the lease for up to three additional terms of five years each. The lease also stipulates that no competitors of Apple will be granted space in the building. According to reports, the company had provided a long list of names - including Alphabet, Microsoft, Samsung, Xiaomi, and Amazon.