Apple likely has more App Store deals to make

Investors should therefore brace for more changes—especially since the ones already announced don’t seem likely to cause much financial pain for Apple. A team of Morgan Stanley analysts covering videogame stocks wrote that allowing developers to email users outside of apps “is a higher friction process that will likely only succeed with a minority of gamers." Analysts for Evercore ISI said the changes demanded by the South Korean bill would be “meaningfully beneficial" for dating app providers such as Match Group and Bumble if also adopted in the U.S. and Europe. Note that Apple’s share price has risen nearly 5% since the first set of changes were announced on Aug. 26, compared with a relatively flat S&P 500 over that time.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}