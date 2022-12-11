Apple looks to triple iPhone production in India by 20251 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 09:31 PM IST
Apple said to have instructed its local suppliers, Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron, to increase manufacturing capacities
Apple Inc. is likely to triple its production of iPhones assembled in India over the next two years, three people aware of the development said, representing a significant expansion of its local manufacturing capabilities.