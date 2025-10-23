Apple loses UK lawsuit over unfair 30% App Store commissions: What we know

Apple loses UK lawsuit over App Store commissions

Updated23 Oct 2025, 09:29 PM IST
File photo of an Apple Inc. store. The company today lost a lawsuit in London over alleged unfair fees for its App Store.
File photo of an Apple Inc. store. The company today lost a lawsuit in London over alleged unfair fees for its App Store.

Apple on Thursday lost a London lawsuit accusing the U.S. tech company of abusing its dominant position by charging app developers an unfair 30% commission through its App Store, Reuters reported.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal ruled against Apple after a trial of the lawsuit, brought on behalf of around 20 million iPhone and iPad users in the United Kingdom and valued at up to 1.5 billion pounds ($2.01 billion), earlier this year.

The case was the first mass lawsuit against a tech giant to come to trial under Britain's fledgling class action-style regime, with many other cases waiting in the wings.

($1 = 0.7451 pounds)

(This is a breaking story, more updates coming…)

(With inputs from Reuters)

