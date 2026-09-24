MacBook Neo nearly doubles Apple laptop sales in India—set to cross one million this year

NEW DELHI: Apple, one of the world’s largest companies, finds itself in a unique growth spot in India: its MacBook sales are surging, closing in on one million units in a calendar year for the first time amid a double-digit decline in laptop sales to consumers this quarter. And the star performer is the MacBook Neo.
MacBook sales rose 89% year-on-year in the country in the June quarter, data collated from independent market research firm IDC India showed and could be followed by a hefty increase in the second half of this year. IDC projects laptop sales of 14 million-15 million units in the country this year, Mint reported on 9 September.