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MacBook Neo nearly doubles Apple laptop sales in India—set to cross one million this year

Shouvik Das
3 min read24 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
With one million units, Apple is poised to command a 7% share of laptop sales in India through this calendar year, up from under 4% at the start of 2025.
With one million units, Apple is poised to command a 7% share of laptop sales in India through this calendar year, up from under 4% at the start of 2025.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Apple is taking market share from increasingly expensive Windows laptops, defying a market slump

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NEW DELHI: Apple, one of the world’s largest companies, finds itself in a unique growth spot in India: its MacBook sales are surging, closing in on one million units in a calendar year for the first time amid a double-digit decline in laptop sales to consumers this quarter. And the star performer is the MacBook Neo.

NEW DELHI: Apple, one of the world’s largest companies, finds itself in a unique growth spot in India: its MacBook sales are surging, closing in on one million units in a calendar year for the first time amid a double-digit decline in laptop sales to consumers this quarter. And the star performer is the MacBook Neo.

MacBook sales rose 89% year-on-year in the country in the June quarter, data collated from independent market research firm IDC India showed and could be followed by a hefty increase in the second half of this year. IDC projects laptop sales of 14 million-15 million units in the country this year, Mint reported on 9 September.

MacBook sales rose 89% year-on-year in the country in the June quarter, data collated from independent market research firm IDC India showed and could be followed by a hefty increase in the second half of this year. IDC projects laptop sales of 14 million-15 million units in the country this year, Mint reported on 9 September.

Also Read | Apple on track to close at $5 trillion market cap for first time ahead

With one million units, Apple is poised to command a 7% share of laptop sales in India through this calendar year, up from under 4% at the start of 2025, as per the average estimate of three market researchers surveyed by Mint. This is because of three factors: a conservative price increase of about 15% on its laptops, the launch of the MacBook Neo starting at 60,000 on 11 March this year, and rival Microsoft’s Windows options costing the same or more.

“Apple has done exceptionally well in establishing a growing enterprise distribution and sales team in India and subsequently marketing its products increasingly to a wider client base,” said Bharath Shenoy, a senior market analyst at IDC India. “It is the MacBook Neo, which comes with a host of offers including student discounts, that has powered the company’s consumer-end laptop sales this year—while its MacBook Air and Pro were targeted at enterprise sales.”

Best year

Quarterly sales data accessed by Mint via IDC India showed that Apple sold 425,000 laptops in the first six months of this calendar year—54% higher than a year earlier. This is likely Apple’s best year in terms of MacBook sales in India—the data reveals a market share of 6.7% in H1 this year.

“Mac sales grew in both developed and emerging markets, with strong double-digit growth in markets like Latin America, India, and Southeast Asia,” Kevan Parekh, chief financial officer at Apple, said on a post-earnings analyst call on 30 July. “The customer reception to MacBook Neo has been incredible. We continue to attract new customers to the product around the world… Mac had its best quarter ever for customers new to the Mac and for upgraders worldwide, including in the US, China Mainland, and India.”

Also Read | The post-Tim Cook Apple: Can John Ternus fill the big shoes?

On 26 June, Apple hiked prices of Mac laptops and desktops and iPad tablets in India—increasing the Neo’s price by about 15%. Still, analysts said Apple’s products remain more attractive than their Windows counterparts, thus fuelling the market trend.

According to Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint India, the entry point into the Apple ecosystem for most Indians was the iPhone, which became affordable over the past five years thanks to equated monthly instalments, and MacBooks were always considered too expensive.

“Now, with the Neo and with an average 50,000 Windows laptop now costing 80,000, buyers have a clear option to buy a new MacBook that does not cost double the market average,” Pathak said. “The MacBook Neo has therefore been a clear winner, and the reason behind the steep rise for Apple since April this year.”

The MacBook Neo starts at 79,900, according to Apple India’s website.

All of this is culminating just ahead of the festive period, when Apple could emerge as a surprise winner. Only five years ago, Apple’s MacBooks accounted for just over 1% of laptops sold in India.

Also Read | Apple is late to the AI party and that may be a blessing

Now, the three analysts surveyed by Mint say Apple’s overall sales could rise as much as 60% through this ongoing September quarter, a growth pace that leaves its Windows counterparts stranded in its wake.

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Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMacBook Neo nearly doubles Apple laptop sales in India—set to cross one million this year

MacBook Neo nearly doubles Apple laptop sales in India—set to cross one million this year

Shouvik Das
3 min read24 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
With one million units, Apple is poised to command a 7% share of laptop sales in India through this calendar year, up from under 4% at the start of 2025.
With one million units, Apple is poised to command a 7% share of laptop sales in India through this calendar year, up from under 4% at the start of 2025.(Bloomberg)
Summary

Apple is taking market share from increasingly expensive Windows laptops, defying a market slump

Gift this article

NEW DELHI: Apple, one of the world’s largest companies, finds itself in a unique growth spot in India: its MacBook sales are surging, closing in on one million units in a calendar year for the first time amid a double-digit decline in laptop sales to consumers this quarter. And the star performer is the MacBook Neo.

NEW DELHI: Apple, one of the world’s largest companies, finds itself in a unique growth spot in India: its MacBook sales are surging, closing in on one million units in a calendar year for the first time amid a double-digit decline in laptop sales to consumers this quarter. And the star performer is the MacBook Neo.

MacBook sales rose 89% year-on-year in the country in the June quarter, data collated from independent market research firm IDC India showed and could be followed by a hefty increase in the second half of this year. IDC projects laptop sales of 14 million-15 million units in the country this year, Mint reported on 9 September.

MacBook sales rose 89% year-on-year in the country in the June quarter, data collated from independent market research firm IDC India showed and could be followed by a hefty increase in the second half of this year. IDC projects laptop sales of 14 million-15 million units in the country this year, Mint reported on 9 September.

Also Read | Apple on track to close at $5 trillion market cap for first time ahead

With one million units, Apple is poised to command a 7% share of laptop sales in India through this calendar year, up from under 4% at the start of 2025, as per the average estimate of three market researchers surveyed by Mint. This is because of three factors: a conservative price increase of about 15% on its laptops, the launch of the MacBook Neo starting at 60,000 on 11 March this year, and rival Microsoft’s Windows options costing the same or more.

“Apple has done exceptionally well in establishing a growing enterprise distribution and sales team in India and subsequently marketing its products increasingly to a wider client base,” said Bharath Shenoy, a senior market analyst at IDC India. “It is the MacBook Neo, which comes with a host of offers including student discounts, that has powered the company’s consumer-end laptop sales this year—while its MacBook Air and Pro were targeted at enterprise sales.”

Best year

Quarterly sales data accessed by Mint via IDC India showed that Apple sold 425,000 laptops in the first six months of this calendar year—54% higher than a year earlier. This is likely Apple’s best year in terms of MacBook sales in India—the data reveals a market share of 6.7% in H1 this year.

“Mac sales grew in both developed and emerging markets, with strong double-digit growth in markets like Latin America, India, and Southeast Asia,” Kevan Parekh, chief financial officer at Apple, said on a post-earnings analyst call on 30 July. “The customer reception to MacBook Neo has been incredible. We continue to attract new customers to the product around the world… Mac had its best quarter ever for customers new to the Mac and for upgraders worldwide, including in the US, China Mainland, and India.”

Also Read | The post-Tim Cook Apple: Can John Ternus fill the big shoes?

On 26 June, Apple hiked prices of Mac laptops and desktops and iPad tablets in India—increasing the Neo’s price by about 15%. Still, analysts said Apple’s products remain more attractive than their Windows counterparts, thus fuelling the market trend.

According to Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint India, the entry point into the Apple ecosystem for most Indians was the iPhone, which became affordable over the past five years thanks to equated monthly instalments, and MacBooks were always considered too expensive.

“Now, with the Neo and with an average 50,000 Windows laptop now costing 80,000, buyers have a clear option to buy a new MacBook that does not cost double the market average,” Pathak said. “The MacBook Neo has therefore been a clear winner, and the reason behind the steep rise for Apple since April this year.”

The MacBook Neo starts at 79,900, according to Apple India’s website.

All of this is culminating just ahead of the festive period, when Apple could emerge as a surprise winner. Only five years ago, Apple’s MacBooks accounted for just over 1% of laptops sold in India.

Also Read | Apple is late to the AI party and that may be a blessing

Now, the three analysts surveyed by Mint say Apple’s overall sales could rise as much as 60% through this ongoing September quarter, a growth pace that leaves its Windows counterparts stranded in its wake.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shouvik Das

Shouvik has been tracking the rise and shifts of India’s technology ecosystem for over a decade, acrRead more

oss print, broadcast and web-first platforms. He's been a tinkerer of machines and PCs since childhood, a habit he was thrilled to convert into his profession. This has led him to fascinating experiences of technologies around the world, which is what keeps him hooked to his job.<br><br>Shouvik likes to believe that he is one of the few technology journalists in India who can also code. He has also been writing about the rise of AI well before it became a household name, and has met some of the most fascinating people over the years through his work.<br><br>Shouvik writes about AI, Big Tech, data centres, electronics, semiconductors, cybersecurity, gaming, cryptocurrencies, and consumer technologies. He is most fond of the stories he has written during his time here at Mint, for which he also writes 'Transformer', a weekly technology newsletter, and hosts 'Techcetra', a weekly technology podcast.<br><br>Outside of work, Shouvik spends most of his time with Pixel, whom he believes is the world's best dog. He is also an avid reader, a toy collector, a gamer and a frequent traveller.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsMacBook Neo nearly doubles Apple laptop sales in India—set to cross one million this year
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