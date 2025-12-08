Not share price, not performance, here's what Apple's management exodus hints for the tech giant's future

Apple has seen a flurry of exits or impending exits from its top management chairs in the past weeks. And a Yahoo Finance report noted that while a quick succession of exits, usually signifies a sinking boat, there could be more to this situation.

These exits come even while the tech giant reported impressive quarterly numbers on back of its latest iPhone sales, its market cap has risen over $4 trillion and will the stock price at near all-time high. So, the pattern to check for is the impact of those leaving and in which spaces, as per the report.

The report added that Apple has been under pressure to perform in the AI space but has fallen behind, even as the tech is touted to have landscape altering impact that computers and internet brought to the world.

Apple's executive departures: A snapshot In 2019, Apple's legendary executive Jony Ive exited the company to join ChatGPT maker OpenAI, where he is now reportedly working with Sam Altman on AI hardware.

In 2024, Apple’s former hardware chief Dan Riccio also retired.

In November, Apple as its chief operating officer Jeff Williams retired — he was second in line to CEO Tim Cook.

On 1 December, Apple announced that senior vice president for Machine Learning and AI Strategy, John Giannandrea, is stepping down, but will continue to serve as an advisor till spring 2026, before retiring.

Then, on 3 December, Apple confirmed longtime designer Stephen Lemay will replace chief designer Alan Dye, who departed for Meta this week. He was behind some of the company's most iconic rollouts since the Steve Jobs era, including the Apple Watch UI, iOS7, and Liquid Glass UI. Dye had reportedly taken a more prominent role in the wake of Ive's departure, so the loss will be felt.

On December 5, it was announced that Apple has brought on former Meta Platform's Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Newstead as General Counsel, replacing Kate Adams is set to retire on March 1.

On the same day, it was also announced that vice president for Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson, is also set to retire next month in January 2026.

Now, there are reports that Apple's senior vice president of hardware technologies, Johny Srouji, has informed Tim Cook he is seriously considering leaving in the near future, Bloomberg reported citing sources. The report said that he plans to join another company. Srouji is highly respected in Apple, as is the architect of Apple’s prized in-house chips effort, it added. Besides this, CEO Tim Cook is nearing retirement age and there is big speculation over who will, or can, take over after front-runner Jeff Williams left.

What does Apple's exec exodus hint for future? Notably, Apple has not explicitly said that executive changes are AI development based, but most of those on their way out, have been highly associated with its AI products integration or design aspects.

Deepwater Asset Management managing partner and longtime Apple watcher Gene Munster told Yahoo Finance, “I think that the changes that have happened are largely because Cook wants to shake things up. And instead of being a follower in AI, he wants to be a leader. So, I think it's more than just a typical transition. I think ... this is a big deal.”

A veteran engineer who joined in 2018, and with prior experiences at Microsoft and Google, Giannandrea's departure was viewed as a strategic move as Apple continued to lag behind competitors in the AI space, as per various reports.

Now filling the role is researcher Amar Subramanya, who moved from corporate vice president of AI at Microsoft, before which he spent 16 years heading engineering for Google's Gemini digital assistant. He will report to Apple's senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi.

Announcing his appointment, Apple cited Subramanya's experience integrating AI into features and products as “important to Apple's ongoing innovation and future Apple Intelligence features”, AFP reported.

Commenting on Subramanya appointment in the company release, Apple CEO Tim Cook said AI is “central to Apple's strategy” and that the new chief will bring “extraordinary AI expertise” to the role.

Alan Dye meanwhile involved in the Apple Vision Pro launch and helped with “integrating eye / hand interactions and immersion”. In 2025, he led the design of Liquid Glass, and helped unify the design language for iOS, iPadoS, MacOS, watchos and tvos.

ZK Research founder and principal analyst Zeus Kerravala told Yahoo Finance, “There is a renewed push by Apple to accelerate its AI roadmap, especially after criticism that its earlier AI efforts with Siri ... lagged behind a lot of the rivals. I think what makes Apple kind of unique is they can be behind [in] technology because of the fandom that's around Apple and the ecosystem that they lock people into. I think, from an Apple perspective right now, it's ‘make these changes now, and make sure you are positioned well,’ or you are going to start losing share, eventually.”

(With inputs from Agencies)