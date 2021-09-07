NEW DELHI: The next iteration of Apple’s smartwatch, the Apple Watch 7, may be in short supply after its launch. According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is known to be accurate about Apple info, the technology giant is planning to go ahead with its usual yearly launch but may not be able to supply the smartwatch in high volumes due to supply issues and production difficulties.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 series and this year’s Apple Watch in an event later this month. While the exact dates for the event haven’t been announced officially, the company usually follows a yearly cadence for its top devices.

However, the electronics industry has been facing a crippling supply shortage since late last year. The shortage, driven by a sudden rise in demand for semiconductor chips, has led to supply crunch not only in the smartphone space, but also in laptops, automobiles and Internet of Things (IoT) sectors.

Supply shortages this year though may affect Apple’s market in countries like India. The Indian wearable market has been growing exponentially over the past few quarters, according to multiple analyst reports. While the market is driven by cheaper devices from Chinese firms like Xiaomi and Realme, Apple’s smartwatches remain favourites in the premium segment.

The event later this year should also see the company announced a new version of its AirPods headphones, newer versions of its iPads and a 14-inch Macbook Pro, which will use a micro-LED display.

