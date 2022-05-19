Apple may introduce iOS 16 and major changes in upcoming WWDC 2022: Report

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022 is around the corner and expectations are once again set on Apple to introduce a host of new versions on its existing devices especially the latest ones such as the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. There is a possibility of the launch of iOS 16 and macOS 13. Not to forget, many are also waiting for the unveiling of iPhone 14 series which is the most anticipated and awaited smartphone in the tech world after the success of the iPhone 13 series.

