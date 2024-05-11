Apple, Microsoft and Nvidia are investing billions of dollars in Southeast Asia. Here's why
Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia are among tech companies investing heavily in Southeast Asia, drawn by the region's workforce and market growth potential. With a focus on AI and data centers, the area is becoming a key battleground for tech dominance.
The CEOs of Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Nvidia Corp. are among the industry chieftains who’ve swung through the region in past months, committing billions of dollars in investment and holding forth with heads of state from Indonesia to Malaysia. Amazon.com Inc. just this week took over a giant conference hall in downtown Singapore to unfurl a $9 billion investment plan before a thousands-strong audience cheering and waving glow sticks.